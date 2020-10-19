Zondo Commission Analysis

Guest: Dr Madelaine Gomes



website:www.madelainegomes.international



Saturday the 17/10/20 at 10am and it will be on Zoom. Link will be send to them via their email address and it is Free. It is an introduction talk. I will then give them the link to the training which is IDENTIFY YOUR PURPOSE and step into your Greatness which will be on Monday 19/10 night at 7pm on Zoom.







Guest: Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator



email:stanley@changecreatorsa.com

arrow_forward