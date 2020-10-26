Medical Matters: WORLD OSTEOPOROSIS DAY - A BONE DISEASE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT AGE

Tereza Hough | CEO National Osteoporosis Foundation SA
Contact info@osteoporosis.org.za for more information or visit www.osteoporosis.org.za
Please help NOFSA make a loud noise about this Silent Disease by making a donation! Visit www.osteoporosis.org.za/contact-us/donate/
Follow the conversation on social media @OsteoporosisSA and join in by using #LoveYourBones.
For more information, visit www.osteoporosis.org.za
Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela | South African Health Products Association (SAHPRA)'s CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Phumeza Booi Welisa
Facebook: Hlumelo Educare Centre and Aftercare Specializes in children with Autism
Cell : 076 797 1330
Email :pbooiwelisa@gmail.com
James Brent-Styan | Author of The Bosasa BillionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Eve
webmail:https://www.dreve.co.za/
Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda & Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USALISTEN TO PODCAST
Quinton van Kerken | Chief Executive Officer: Magic Dragon Group
Kevin Pearman | Managing Director and license holder: Crafted Hemp Farm
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Kriel - General Manager at The Independent Institute of EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST