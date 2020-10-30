South Africans Doing Great Things - with Babara Lephuthing

On tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, it is Adults Only , as we were joined by Perlé van Schalkwyk, better known as Gigi - daughter of Jehovah Witnesses on her Bare-all Memoir: 'Nipple Caps and G-strings'.



The tales of drugs, perversion, murder and porn for this 'jong meisie van Paarl’, who didn't know that she would one day become one of South Africa's most successful strippers and the owner of The Lollipop Lounge, one of SA's most celebrated erotic clubs.

