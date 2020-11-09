Medical Matters: Diabetes month: Balance blood sugar to think, learn and remember better -- study

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
Today at 22:05
Global entrepreneurship week - are entrepreneurs born or made?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days #PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up. 17 November 2020 6:27 PM
SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts The SABC disclosed that 400 people were being served with Section 189 notices, with about 170 posts to be filled. 17 November 2020 5:56 PM
View all Local
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on the state capture commission of inquiry. 17 November 2020 1:09 PM
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country. 17 November 2020 9:08 AM
View all Politics
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions "Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking). 17 November 2020 12:50 PM
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020 Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys. 17 November 2020 10:23 AM
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: Diabetes month: Balance blood sugar to think, learn and remember better -- study

Medical Matters: Diabetes month: Balance blood sugar to think, learn and remember better -- study

9 November 2020 9:18 PM

Guest: Dr Paulo Valdoleiros | Bloemfontein based General Practitioner 

email:paulodevaldoleiros@gmail.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Shando Theron

17 November 2020 9:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happens should Trump refuse to leave Presidency?

16 November 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick and retired US Diplomat, discussing what could possibly happens should Trump refuse to leave the presidency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

16 November 2020 10:09 PM

Guest:  EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Zweli Mkhize on SA’s readiness to deal with possible Covid-19 resurgence

16 November 2020 9:34 PM

Guest: Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Male infertility and cancer complications for Movember

16 November 2020 9:30 PM

Monday Medical Matters with Dr. Yossi Unterslak, Reproductive Medical Assistant at Vitalab talking about fertility issues with a special focus on men with cancer complications for Movember.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interviews with Babsy Mlangeni

13 November 2020 10:58 PM

Guest: Bernard Babsy Mlangeni, SA Legendary Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Tsonga History Discourse

12 November 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Peter Miyambo | Secretary General of Huvo Ya Vatsonga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Acing the Magashule Case!

12 November 2020 10:41 PM

Guests: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick AND Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial Mai

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matter: Compassion Fatigue

12 November 2020 9:23 PM

On Psychology Matter we talk to Cassandra Govender, Clinical Psychologist about the issue of Compassion Fatigue; what is it, how to identify it, who it affects mostly and how to deal with it.

The tollfree NPOwer helpline will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with counselling available in all 11 official languages and is now live on 0800 515 515.

Messages can also be sent to a dedicated SMS line on 43010 or to info@npowersa.org 

More details about NPOwer can be found on https://www.npowersa.org/ 

SADAG:

To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,


Call: 011 234 4837 

http://www.sadag.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=11&Itemid=114 

For a suicidal Emergency contact us on 0800 567 567

24hr Helpline 0800 456 789

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Professor Guy Richards, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher

11 November 2020 11:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks

Politics

Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission

Politics

We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

Local

SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

Local

EWN Highlights

Commuters urged to use alternative transport on Wednesday amid taxi march

17 November 2020 6:48 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Numsa workers want Mpumalanga secretary out over 'abuse of power'

17 November 2020 6:47 PM

Is there a threat from earth tremors in the WC?

17 November 2020 6:45 PM

