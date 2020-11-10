Brackenfell ongoing saga

Ebrahim Fakir | Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute (Asri)
Prince Mashele
Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick and retired US Diplomat, discussing what could possibly happens should Trump refuse to leave the presidency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Monday Medical Matters with Dr. Yossi Unterslak, Reproductive Medical Assistant at Vitalab talking about fertility issues with a special focus on men with cancer complications for Movember.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bernard Babsy Mlangeni, SA Legendary MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Miyambo | Secretary General of Huvo Ya VatsongaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick AND Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial MaiLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychology Matter we talk to Cassandra Govender, Clinical Psychologist about the issue of Compassion Fatigue; what is it, how to identify it, who it affects mostly and how to deal with it.
