Dr Zweli Mkhize on SA’s readiness to deal with possible Covid-19 resurgence

Guest: Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
On Change your mindset feature we talk about "the power of prosperity perspective" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Silas Howarth | President: The Cannabis ExpoLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, talks about Part 2 of how there's an inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp
website:www.raizcorp.com/home/
Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters we talk about Father's, maintenance, and legal rights with Shando Theron, Johannesburg’s foremost matrimonial and custody attorney.
website:www.divlaw.co.za
Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick and retired US Diplomat, discussing what could possibly happens should Trump refuse to leave the presidency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST