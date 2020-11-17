Looming Taxi Strike

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics Tahir Dawood, who is waiting to be placed, says they are ready to work yet the department says there is no money. 20 November 2020 5:24 PM
The sad thing is that we protest when children have to write exams - SAHRC Ward councilor Rhynardt Bresler says Brackenfell High is looking at some of its policies and redressing them. 20 November 2020 5:06 PM
Warning! Be aware of severe thunderstorms A petrol station in Vereeniging has collapsed due to severe storm with damaging winds 20 November 2020 2:44 PM
Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest. 20 November 2020 1:14 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low. 19 November 2020 4:57 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:29 AM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Looming Taxi Strike

Looming Taxi Strike

17 November 2020 9:44 PM

Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance Spokesperson


South Africans Doing Great Things - Renshia Manuel

20 November 2020 11:30 PM

Renshia  Manuel | Founder at Grow Box ZA

Profile Interview with Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA Renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, Speaker and Former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand)

20 November 2020 10:46 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, and Speaker who as former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand) delivered a historical statement for lesbians on behalf of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and over 50 international Organisations. In 2020, during the global lockdown, Ditsie continues to engage online with some of the most incredible activists from around the world behind this campaign, and will be telling us about her new Documentary Film Launch screening this coming Sunday.

Africa At A Glance: Ugandan Politics, upcoming elections & recent arrest of Bobi Wine

19 November 2020 11:37 PM

Guest: Samuel Egadu Okiror | Freelance Reporter/Contributor in Uganda & The Great Lakes Region

Crime Time feature: Inside the Belly of the Beast: The REAL Bosasa Story by Angelo Agrizzi

19 November 2020 10:17 PM

Tonight on our Crime Time feature we dive into one of the most controversial books to hit the shelves, the just-released corruption memoir 'Inside the Belly of the Beast: The REAL Bosasa Story' as based on the ongoing case and criminal sagas in SA - The Angelo Agrizzi story.

Joined by Melinda Ferguson, Publisher of Melinda Ferguson Books and James Brent-Styan, Investigative Journalist and author of The Bosasa Billions.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Collective Trauma & Forgiveness

19 November 2020 9:20 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about Collective Trauma, what it is, what triggers it and can people ever heal from it or even forgive perpetrators.

Change your mindset feature - "The power of prosperity perspective".

18 November 2020 11:23 PM

On Change your mindset feature we talk about "the power of prosperity perspective" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Cannabis Vexpo (Virtual Expo)

18 November 2020 10:15 PM

Silas Howarth | President: The Cannabis Expo 

Financial Matter: Inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence (Part 2)

18 November 2020 9:18 PM

On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, talks about Part 2 of how there's an inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence.

Global entrepreneurship week - are entrepreneurs born or made?

17 November 2020 11:27 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp

website:www.raizcorp.com/home/  

Trending

Warning! Be aware of severe thunderstorms

Local

CWU wants SABC to abandon corporate plan and retrenchments unconditionally

Local

Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

South Africa records 3,105 new COVID-19 cases

20 November 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Stormy weekend across the country

20 November 2020 7:45 PM

Premier Winde slams EFF for not sticking to agreement over Brackenfell protest

20 November 2020 7:30 PM

