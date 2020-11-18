Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Cannabis Vexpo (Virtual Expo)

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, and Speaker who as former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand) delivered a historical statement for lesbians on behalf of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and over 50 international Organisations. In 2020, during the global lockdown, Ditsie continues to engage online with some of the most incredible activists from around the world behind this campaign, and will be telling us about her new Documentary Film Launch screening this coming Sunday.

