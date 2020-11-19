In Conversation with Dr Eve: Collective Trauma & Forgiveness

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Land exproriation Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development
Today at 15:40
Oxfam South Africa Inequality Report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Akona Zibonti, Campaign coordinator for the Inequality Programme for OXFAM..
Today at 16:10
[Right of Reply] Unplaced intern doctors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Victor Khanyile, Deputy Dirtector of Human Resources at Department of Health
Today at 16:20
Redefine SMME programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marijke Coetzee, Head of Marketing & Communications, Redefine Properties
Prince Siluma, Head of Philanthropy at FNB
Today at 16:40
SABC a dangerous proxy war that can harm Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:20
SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 17:42
SA wheat harvest double that of 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 17:51
Trump administration gives go ahead for transition
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
"Another Tomorrow" - A Netflix movie, project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases The government commits to earmark about 40% for preferential procurement for women-led businesses nationally. 24 November 2020 2:04 PM
KZN premier intervenes as truck attacks continue in the province EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Zikalala has instructed officials to engage the freight industry to try and find a solution. 24 November 2020 2:00 PM
Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptosa DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel reflect on the leaked Physical Science Paper 2. 24 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Local
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province. 24 November 2020 7:43 AM
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train. 23 November 2020 6:41 PM
View all Politics
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Collective Trauma & Forgiveness

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Collective Trauma & Forgiveness

19 November 2020 9:20 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about Collective Trauma, what it is, what triggers it and can people ever heal from it or even forgive perpetrators.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

What is a recusal and when should it happen?

23 November 2020 11:19 PM

 Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does the JSC deal with complaints against Judges?

23 November 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter

website:https://www.judgesmatter.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update

23 November 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monday Medical matters: World Prematurity Day(17th November 2020), 84,000 babies are born premature in South Africa

23 November 2020 9:14 PM

Dr Chantel Witten | academic member of the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Chairperson of the Child Health Priorities As

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Renshia Manuel

20 November 2020 11:30 PM

Renshia  Manuel | Founder at Grow Box ZA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA Renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, Speaker and Former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand)

20 November 2020 10:46 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, and Speaker who as former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand) delivered a historical statement for lesbians on behalf of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and over 50 international Organisations. In 2020, during the global lockdown, Ditsie continues to engage online with some of the most incredible activists from around the world behind this campaign, and will be telling us about her new Documentary Film Launch screening this coming Sunday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Ugandan Politics, upcoming elections & recent arrest of Bobi Wine

19 November 2020 11:37 PM

Guest: Samuel Egadu Okiror | Freelance Reporter/Contributor in Uganda & The Great Lakes Region

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time feature: Inside the Belly of the Beast: The REAL Bosasa Story by Angelo Agrizzi

19 November 2020 10:17 PM

Tonight on our Crime Time feature we dive into one of the most controversial books to hit the shelves, the just-released corruption memoir 'Inside the Belly of the Beast: The REAL Bosasa Story' as based on the ongoing case and criminal sagas in SA - The Angelo Agrizzi story.

Joined by Melinda Ferguson, Publisher of Melinda Ferguson Books and James Brent-Styan, Investigative Journalist and author of The Bosasa Billions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "The power of prosperity perspective".

18 November 2020 11:23 PM

On Change your mindset feature we talk about "the power of prosperity perspective" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Police establish specialised desk to tackle GBV cases

Local

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition

Politics

Matric class stressed over possible rewrites after second paper leak - Naptosa

Local

EWN Highlights

SAHRC takes PAC to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march

24 November 2020 3:09 PM

EFF MPs face the music in Parly over 2019 budget vote speech disruptions

24 November 2020 2:31 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry to hear evidence relating to Denel

24 November 2020 2:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA