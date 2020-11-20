South Africans Doing Great Things - Renshia Manuel

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:40
Momentum's Science of Success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray White
Today at 08:45
Your Boney M-free guide to festive music
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Saskia Falken - Presenter of Sunday Breakfast on Kfm
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
The state of Summer initiation season
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prince Zolani Mkhiva
Today at 10:16
Whose to blame for child drowning at construction site?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mongezi Mnyani CEO of Khato Civils
Jordan Griffiths Chief of Staff for Tshwane Mayor
Today at 10:24
Community Medics
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
We Think Code
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:35
Social Justice Review
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Isobel Frye
Fatima Shabodien
Today at 11:05
AfricArena Summit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16' Sexual abuse survivor Debbie Wade shares how she was sexually abused by an elite swimming coach over 40 years ago. 25 November 2020 8:05 AM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched National Shelter Movement of SA executive Dr Zubeda Dangor says they will need financial assistance from the government. 24 November 2020 4:16 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province. 24 November 2020 7:43 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers' wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:25 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Renshia Manuel

South Africans Doing Great Things - Renshia Manuel

20 November 2020 11:30 PM

Renshia  Manuel | Founder at Grow Box ZA


You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy

24 November 2020 11:20 PM

Nkazi Sokhulu | Co-founder & CEO at Yalu

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

24 November 2020 10:08 PM

Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive at Road Freight Association

Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020

24 November 2020 10:00 PM

Lisa Vetten | project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and 

Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.

24 November 2020 9:14 PM

Claire Thomson | Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys 

What is a recusal and when should it happen?

23 November 2020 11:19 PM

 Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ's Faculty of law

How does the JSC deal with complaints against Judges?

23 November 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter

website:https://www.judgesmatter.co.za/ 

State Capture Commission Update

23 November 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior Reporter

Monday Medical matters: World Prematurity Day(17th November 2020)

23 November 2020 9:14 PM

Dr Chantel Witten | academic member of the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Chairperson of the Child Health Priorities As

Profile Interview with Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA Renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, Speaker and Former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand)

20 November 2020 10:46 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, and Speaker who as former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand) delivered a historical statement for lesbians on behalf of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and over 50 international Organisations. In 2020, during the global lockdown, Ditsie continues to engage online with some of the

'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'

Local

New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched

Local

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition

Politics

Mkhwebane questions appointment of judge to handle Parly probe into her PP role

25 November 2020 7:57 AM

Mabuza: Our response to GBV & femicide must be emphatic and uncompromising

25 November 2020 7:49 AM

Govt to work with taxi industry in training drivers on gender sensitisation

25 November 2020 7:47 AM

