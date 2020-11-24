Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.

Thembisa Fakude | Sa Bureau Chief at Al JazeeraLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dewald van Rensburg | Award winning investigative journalist and author of "VBS: A Dream DefraudedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Langsveld | Clinical Psychologist
website:www.ccpsychology.co.za
email:ChristopherL@ccpsychology.co.za
Guest: Stanley Beckett, Author and Consultant at ChangecreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steiger | UFO researcher and AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Financial Matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, expands on one of the structures of structural privilege that he's been referring to and that is how your spouse affects your financial future.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkazi Sokhulu | Co-founder & CEO at YaluLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive at Road Freight AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lisa Vetten | project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence andLISTEN TO PODCAST