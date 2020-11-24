Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Railway safety report released
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
How Music Royalties Work
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicholas Darius Maweni, Chairman of SAMRO
Today at 16:45
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused make second court appearance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Gerrie Nel, Former State Prosecutor
Today at 16:50
IPID launches 16 Days of Activism campaign and the Gender Based Violence Strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Today at 17:10
Motsoaledi to meet Zim counterpart at Beitbridge border post
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 17:20
Wrap of the day: Black Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refilwe Pitjeng
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
FRIDAY FILE: Boudoir - The Baking Boutique
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
Latest Local
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
Slow Black Friday as COVID-19 pandemic affects shoppers Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng reflects on this year's shopping experience. 27 November 2020 1:11 PM
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of. 27 November 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry. 27 November 2020 12:45 PM
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH. 27 November 2020 8:42 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
View all Politics
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
View all Business
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

24 November 2020 10:08 PM

Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive at Road Freight Association


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance: Ethiopia's Tigray crisis

26 November 2020 11:34 PM

Thembisa Fakude | Sa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time - VBS Mutual Bank scandal

26 November 2020 11:28 PM

Dewald van Rensburg |  Award winning investigative journalist and author of "VBS: A Dream Defrauded

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Anxiety in children

26 November 2020 9:19 PM

Guest: Chris Langsveld | Clinical Psychologist

website:www.ccpsychology.co.za 

email:ChristopherL@ccpsychology.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset: Are you addicted to loss and suffering? What's your addiction?"

25 November 2020 11:13 PM

Guest: Stanley Beckett, Author and Consultant at Changecreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The UFO Trilogy

25 November 2020 10:15 PM

Guest: John Steiger | UFO researcher and Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How your spouse affects your financial future

25 November 2020 9:17 PM

On Financial Matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, expands on one of the structures of structural privilege that he's been referring to and that is how your spouse affects your financial future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy

24 November 2020 11:20 PM

Nkazi Sokhulu | Co-founder & CEO at Yalu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020

24 November 2020 10:00 PM

Lisa Vetten | project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.

24 November 2020 9:14 PM

Claire Thomson | Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP

Local Politics

Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed

Politics

EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: More than 20 suspects arrested in connection with truck drivers' attacks

27 November 2020 3:17 PM

AfriForum confident mastermind in Meyiwa murder will appear in court next year

27 November 2020 3:03 PM

SABC must immediately stop planned retrenchments, Bemawu argues in court

27 November 2020 3:01 PM

