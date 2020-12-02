Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'The Science Delusion'

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta tells us all about her upbringing, film making in South Afr... 6 December 2020 10:23 AM
National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar says the movement has received over 200 calls since the shelter... 6 December 2020 8:07 AM
'We need to choose a vaccine that is most suitable to our current circumstance' SAMA urges the National Department of Health that the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to healthcare workers and the vulnerable be... 5 December 2020 10:35 AM
View all Local
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers' EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times. 4 December 2020 12:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
View all Politics
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'The Science Delusion'

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'The Science Delusion'

2 December 2020 10:16 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're crossing over live to the UK, joined by Professor Rupert Sheldrake, award winning author, researcher, and biologist best known for his hypothesis of morphic resonance in the field of parapsychology. Where we look at the vast spectrum of his works and many books, tonight we focus on 'Seven Experiments That Could Change the World' and 'The Science Delusion' which examines the ten dogmas of modern science'.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Dr Somadoda Fikeni

4 December 2020 11:06 PM

Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni, author, researcher, public speaker and commentator in the areas of policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Beatrice Wiid

4 December 2020 11:06 PM

On South Africans doing great things we're joined by Dr Beatrice Wiid, Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation.... an 'actively retired' ninety-one-year-old South African saluted by the City of Cape Town for her extraordinary contribution helping Capetonian communities find homes for better living conditions.

Alcohol restriction for NM Bay, Eastern Cape

3 December 2020 10:25 PM

Guest: Representative of the Alcohol Industry, Lucky Ntimane, 

Nelson Mandela Bay declared a hotspot

3 December 2020 10:20 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee

Stricter Lockdown Regulations for Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape

3 December 2020 9:21 PM

Guest: Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst 

Change your mindset feature: Feedback and Update on building sustainable businesses

2 December 2020 11:52 PM

On Change your Mindset we we get an update and feedback on building sustainable businesses with Sue Jackson, a Business Coach and Adviser & Professor Mandivamba Rukuni from Zimbabwe and Flavia Kiruni from SA who attended 5-week Social Impact Business Design Micro School, that Sue Jackson and Anne Bland hosted.

Financial Matters: What is a Legacy and why is it important?

2 December 2020 9:17 PM

On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the importance of putting your affairs in order, as in having a will for your dependants and the legacy you'll be leaving behind for them.

FORCED AND COERCED STERILISATION OF BLACK, POOR HIV POSITIVE WOMEN IN SOUTH AFRICA

1 December 2020 11:25 PM

Guest: Ms Sethembiso Promise Mthembu | Co-Founder of Her Rights Initiative

 whats app number: 062 062 7257

Man Torque: Men living positively with HIV

1 December 2020 10:15 PM

Dr. Gordon Isaacs | HIV and AIDS expert and Lecturer at the South African College of Applied Psychology teaching Crisis 

Deon Kriel

Senzo Nkomo

Trending

Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported

Local

Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2

Local

We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi

Local

EWN Highlights

Minister: 95 arrests at French security law protests

6 December 2020 12:46 PM

EC police make breakthrough in murder of PE teen

6 December 2020 12:28 PM

Firefighters on high alert in WC amid outbreaks in winelands district

6 December 2020 11:45 AM

