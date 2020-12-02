Change your mindset feature: Feedback and Update on building sustainable businesses

On Change your Mindset we we get an update and feedback on building sustainable businesses with Sue Jackson, a Business Coach and Adviser & Professor Mandivamba Rukuni from Zimbabwe and Flavia Kiruni from SA who attended 5-week Social Impact Business Design Micro School, that Sue Jackson and Anne Bland hosted.
Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni, author, researcher, public speaker and commentator in the areas of policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On South Africans doing great things we're joined by Dr Beatrice Wiid, Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation.... an 'actively retired' ninety-one-year-old South African saluted by the City of Cape Town for her extraordinary contribution helping Capetonian communities find homes for better living conditions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Representative of the Alcohol Industry, Lucky Ntimane,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committeeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're crossing over live to the UK, joined by Professor Rupert Sheldrake, award winning author, researcher, and biologist best known for his hypothesis of morphic resonance in the field of parapsychology. Where we look at the vast spectrum of his works and many books, tonight we focus on 'Seven Experiments That Could Change the World' and 'The Science Delusion' which examines the ten dogmas of modern science'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the importance of putting your affairs in order, as in having a will for your dependants and the legacy you'll be leaving behind for them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ms Sethembiso Promise Mthembu | Co-Founder of Her Rights Initiative
Dr. Gordon Isaacs | HIV and AIDS expert and Lecturer at the South African College of Applied Psychology teaching Crisis
Deon Kriel
Senzo Nkomo