Stricter Lockdown Regulations for Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape

Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape. 7 December 2020 5:41 PM
Brackenfell High: Investigation finds no one was excluded based on race Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives more insights into the report by the MEC. 7 December 2020 4:30 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 7 December 2020 12:41 PM
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Stricter Lockdown Regulations for Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape

Stricter Lockdown Regulations for Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape

3 December 2020 9:21 PM

Guest: Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst 


State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

7 December 2020 10:16 PM
Medical Matters: What we have and still have to learn about COVID-19

7 December 2020 9:18 PM

Guest: Now a year later since COVI-19 pandemic hit the world, we are joined by Professor Marc Mendelssohn, Former Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee COVID-19, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town to look at everything we have learned + now with rebel outrage in mind, everything we still haven't learned about Covid-19.

Profile Interview with Dr Somadoda Fikeni

4 December 2020 11:06 PM

Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni, author, researcher, public speaker and commentator in the areas of policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Beatrice Wiid

4 December 2020 11:06 PM

On South Africans doing great things we're joined by Dr Beatrice Wiid, Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation.... an 'actively retired' ninety-one-year-old South African saluted by the City of Cape Town for her extraordinary contribution helping Capetonian communities find homes for better living conditions.

Alcohol restriction for NM Bay, Eastern Cape

3 December 2020 10:25 PM

Guest: Representative of the Alcohol Industry, Lucky Ntimane, 

Nelson Mandela Bay declared a hotspot

3 December 2020 10:20 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee

Change your mindset feature: Feedback and Update on building sustainable businesses

2 December 2020 11:52 PM

On Change your Mindset we we get an update and feedback on building sustainable businesses with Sue Jackson, a Business Coach and Adviser & Professor Mandivamba Rukuni from Zimbabwe and Flavia Kiruni from SA who attended 5-week Social Impact Business Design Micro School, that Sue Jackson and Anne Bland hosted.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'The Science Delusion'

2 December 2020 10:16 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're crossing over live to the UK, joined by Professor Rupert Sheldrake, award winning author, researcher, and biologist best known for his hypothesis of morphic resonance in the field of parapsychology. Where we look at the vast spectrum of his works and many books, tonight we focus on 'Seven Experiments That Could Change the World' and 'The Science Delusion' which examines the ten dogmas of modern science'.

Financial Matters: What is a Legacy and why is it important?

2 December 2020 9:17 PM

On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the importance of putting your affairs in order, as in having a will for your dependants and the legacy you'll be leaving behind for them.

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

Business Opinion Politics

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

Business

Organisers of JBay Rage cancel festival due to COVID-19 concerns

7 December 2020 8:18 PM

ANC Gauteng MPL resigns, paves way for Parks Tau’s appointment as MEC

7 December 2020 7:09 PM

UK readies 'V-Day' COVID vaccination campaign

7 December 2020 7:07 PM

