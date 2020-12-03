Nelson Mandela Bay declared a hotspot

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're crossing over live to the UK, joined by Professor Rupert Sheldrake, award winning author, researcher, and biologist best known for his hypothesis of morphic resonance in the field of parapsychology. Where we look at the vast spectrum of his works and many books, tonight we focus on 'Seven Experiments That Could Change the World' and 'The Science Delusion' which examines the ten dogmas of modern science'.

