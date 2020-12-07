Medical Matters: What we have and still have to learn about COVID-19

Guest: Now a year later since COVI-19 pandemic hit the world, we are joined by Professor Marc Mendleson, Former Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee COVID-19, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town to look at everything we have learned + now with rebel outrage in mind, everything we still haven't learned about Covid-19.
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to Denver, Colorado, United States, joined once again by Donald Carroll, Author to continue the conversation on Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation', this week focusing on the symbology behind numbers and another of Carroll's titles: 'The Spirit of Light Cubit: The Measure of Humanity and Spirit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the main lesson he learned in 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Gibbons | Head of Marketing and Product for the Better Life GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Feature we are joined by Karl Blom, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel to talk about the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA?) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the difference between the two. If your business already complies with the GDPR, what more do you have to do to become POPIA-compliant?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School of Governance lecturerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni, author, researcher, public speaker and commentator in the areas of policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On South Africans doing great things we're joined by Dr Beatrice Wiid, Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation.... an 'actively retired' ninety-one-year-old South African saluted by the City of Cape Town for her extraordinary contribution helping Capetonian communities find homes for better living conditions.LISTEN TO PODCAST