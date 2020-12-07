State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:15
How to reignite small businesses
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bryan Hattingh, CEO of exponential leadership company Cycan
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Mass confusion over funeral policies and what all years of premium paying “earns” you
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Frank Magwegwe - Founder of Thrive Financial Wellness
Ahmore Burger Smidt - Director and HEAD OF DATA PRIVACY PRACTICE at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 15:16
Third anniversary since Steinhoff's fraud case becoming public
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 18:09
Discovery changes its Bank's leadership
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
RENERGEN ANNOUNCES HELIUM POWERED TRANSPORT SOLUTION FOR VACCINES
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ronald Lamola: The constitution is supposed to guarantee equality before the law Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola reflects on the signing of the constitution and its importance. 10 December 2020 9:40 AM
If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi South Africa is in a Covid-19 second wave and citizens have been cautioned about super spreader events. 10 December 2020 8:14 AM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
View all Local
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
View all Politics
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic. 9 December 2020 8:07 PM
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing im... 9 December 2020 7:15 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Business
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 9:47 AM
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 8:50 AM
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

7 December 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - "Have you ever interviewed your parents?"

9 December 2020 11:51 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation'

9 December 2020 10:16 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to Denver, Colorado, United States, joined once again by Donald Carroll, Author to continue the conversation on Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation', this week focusing on  the symbology behind numbers and another of Carroll's titles: 'The Spirit of Light Cubit: The Measure of Humanity and Spirit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Lesson learned in 2020

9 December 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the main lesson he learned in 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Process of buying a house

8 December 2020 11:41 PM

David Gibbons | Head of Marketing and Product for the Better Life Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Difference between Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

8 December 2020 9:23 PM

On Legal Feature we are joined by Karl Blom, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel to talk about the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA?) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the difference between the two. If your business already complies with the GDPR, what more do you have to do to become POPIA-compliant?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By any meanings necessary: An allegory about the ANC and corruption

7 December 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School of Governance lecturer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: What we have and still have to learn about COVID-19

7 December 2020 9:18 PM

Guest: Now a year later since COVI-19 pandemic hit the world, we are joined by Professor Marc Mendleson, Former Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee COVID-19, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town to look at everything we have learned + now with rebel outrage in mind, everything we still haven't learned about Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Somadoda Fikeni

4 December 2020 11:06 PM

Guest: Dr Somadoda Fikeni, author, researcher, public speaker and commentator in the areas of policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Beatrice Wiid

4 December 2020 11:06 PM

On South Africans doing great things we're joined by Dr Beatrice Wiid, Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation.... an 'actively retired' ninety-one-year-old South African saluted by the City of Cape Town for her extraordinary contribution helping Capetonian communities find homes for better living conditions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners

Local

If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi

Local

Ronald Lamola: The constitution is supposed to guarantee equality before the law

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: Police here to give hope in high crime areas

10 December 2020 1:25 PM

Ex-Trillian employee: My boss knew of Nene's axing before it happened

10 December 2020 1:01 PM

AG Maluleke: Authorities hard at work trying to recover looted COVID funds

10 December 2020 11:39 AM

