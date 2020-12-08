Legal Matters: Difference between Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
Latest Local
It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum High Court in Pretoria has found that the decision by the Basic Education Department to rewrite two leaked papers was unlawful. 11 December 2020 4:45 PM
WeThinkCode gets boost from Absa to develop coders CEO Nyari Samushonga says they are looking for a mind that is curious and is not threatened by change. 11 December 2020 4:02 PM
Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign Judges Matter campaign coordinator Alison Tilley says they have always been concerned with judges making public statements. 11 December 2020 1:09 PM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
Legal Matters: Difference between Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Legal Matters: Difference between Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

8 December 2020 9:23 PM

On Legal Feature we are joined by Karl Blom, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel to talk about the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA?) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the difference between the two. If your business already complies with the GDPR, what more do you have to do to become POPIA-compliant?


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Kwantu Feature: TSONGA HISTORY DISCOURSE [Part 2]

10 December 2020 11:18 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we continue the Pat 2 discussion on the Tsonga History Discourse in relation to the Mfecane/Difaqane with Spokesperson of Huvo Ya Vatsonga, Trust Mavasa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time with Aubrey: Alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC)

10 December 2020 10:18 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for “his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking”, after his investigation in November, uncovering and writing about the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: "The trauma of sexual Dysfunction "

10 December 2020 9:25 PM

On this evening session of 'In Conversations with Dr Eve', we look at the issue of trauma of sexual dysfunction, what is it and what causes it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Have you ever interviewed your parents?"

9 December 2020 11:51 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation'

9 December 2020 10:16 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to Denver, Colorado, United States, joined once again by Donald Carroll, Author to continue the conversation on Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation', this week focusing on  the symbology behind numbers and another of Carroll's titles: 'The Spirit of Light Cubit: The Measure of Humanity and Spirit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Lesson learned in 2020

9 December 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the main lesson he learned in 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Process of buying a house

8 December 2020 11:41 PM

David Gibbons | Head of Marketing and Product for the Better Life Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By any meanings necessary: An allegory about the ANC and corruption

7 December 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School of Governance lecturer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

7 December 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

Local

Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign

Local

It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum

Local

SA urged to drink responsibly to allow hospitals to cope with COVID-19 cases

11 December 2020 6:30 PM

Mogoeng criticises govt's failure to have funds available to modernise courts

11 December 2020 6:20 PM

Masuku welcomes Gauteng ANC charges over PPE tender

11 December 2020 6:13 PM

