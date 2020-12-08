Process of buying a house

David Gibbons | Head of Marketing and Product for the Better Life Group
On the Kwantu Feature, we continue the Pat 2 discussion on the Tsonga History Discourse in relation to the Mfecane/Difaqane with Spokesperson of Huvo Ya Vatsonga, Trust Mavasa.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for "his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking", after his investigation in November, uncovering and writing about the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
On this evening session of 'In Conversations with Dr Eve', we look at the issue of trauma of sexual dysfunction, what is it and what causes it.
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to Denver, Colorado, United States, joined once again by Donald Carroll, Author to continue the conversation on Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation', this week focusing on the symbology behind numbers and another of Carroll's titles: 'The Spirit of Light Cubit: The Measure of Humanity and Spirit.
Guest: On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the main lesson he learned in 2020.
On Legal Feature we are joined by Karl Blom, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel to talk about the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA?) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the difference between the two. If your business already complies with the GDPR, what more do you have to do to become POPIA-compliant?
Guest: Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School of Governance lecturer
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter