Financial Matters: Lesson learned in 2020

Today at 14:40
Covid-19 Testing for the purpose of Travel.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 14:50
Music with Lethabo Mokheti
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lethabo Mokheti
Today at 15:10
EWN: Eskom's interim results
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
Eastern Cape wants to close beaches and parks over the festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 15:50
Poor data capturing prevents proper tracking of pupils through the school system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 16:10
Oil refinery blast is one more reason South Africa should take industrial risks seriously
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Llewellyn Leonard - Professor Environmental Science at UNISA
Today at 16:40
Alcohol industry interventions for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patricia Pillay
Today at 17:10
Make state capture-linked companies pay reparations for damaging SA's economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian
Today at 17:20
Electoral college to cast their votes for the new president
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:08
Eskom fighting to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during a festive season
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:12
The odds of contracting Covid-19 versus ....
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Ferreira - Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Top 5 Business Books of 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
