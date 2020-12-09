Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation'

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to Denver, Colorado, United States, joined once again by Donald Carroll, Author to continue the conversation on Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation', this week focusing on the symbology behind numbers and another of Carroll's titles: 'The Spirit of Light Cubit: The Measure of Humanity and Spirit.
Guest: Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Political Analyst
Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry
Prof Glenda Gray, Former NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 ¦ Award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
Professor Emeritus of Virology at Wits University ¦ World Health Organization Consultant ¦ Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation
Guest: Thembinkosi Pantsi | CEO & Co-Founder of Avari Cars
For our profile Interview this evening "You Have the Right to Know it All." We are joined by one of SA's most loved TV News Presenters: Anchor, Journalist and MC, Derek Watts, best know for his popular presentation of South African journalism over the past three decades on M-Nets Carte Blanche.
On the Kwantu Feature, we continue the Pat 2 discussion on the Tsonga History Discourse in relation to the Mfecane/Difaqane with Spokesperson of Huvo Ya Vatsonga, Trust Mavasa.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for "his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking", after his investigation in November, uncovering and writing about the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
On this evening session of 'In Conversations with Dr Eve', we look at the issue of trauma of sexual dysfunction, what is it and what causes it.