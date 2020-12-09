Change your mindset feature - "Have you ever interviewed your parents?"

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
#familymeeting =Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosas Covid 19 address
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Big win for SA car owners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele
Today at 10:33
Bargaing council squeezing struggling businesses for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 10:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:05
The Zero Dropout Campaign: Creating early warning systems to help prevent learners from dropping out of school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Merle Mansfield
Today at 11:32
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beatrice Wiid
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
The outage cost Google millions of dollars every second - Tech analyst World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says this was a global outage and Google is still to explain what happened. 14 December 2020 5:07 PM
Zero Dropout Campaign concerned about data collection in schools Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign, Merle Mansfield says they are currents using estimates for dropouts. 14 December 2020 4:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
View all Politics
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom "We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs," says De Ruyter. 14 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset feature - "Have you ever interviewed your parents?"

Change your mindset feature - "Have you ever interviewed your parents?"

9 December 2020 11:51 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Additional COVID-19 restrictions placed President Ramaphosa

14 December 2020 11:12 PM

Guest: Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants to stay open until 22h00pm

14 December 2020 10:21 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restriction on alcohol sales

14 December 2020 9:56 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa announces further restrictions during to soaring COVID-19 infections

14 December 2020 9:50 PM

Prof Glenda Gray, Former NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 ¦   Award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Soaring COVID-19 infections- Post Presidential Analysis

14 December 2020 9:19 PM

Professor Emeritus of Virology at Wits University ¦ World Health Organization Consultant ¦ Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Thembinkosi Pantsi

11 December 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Thembinkosi Pantsi | CEO & Co-Founder of Avari Cars

email:tpantsi@avaricvars.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Derek Watts

11 December 2020 10:24 PM

For our profile Interview this evening "You Have the Right to Know it All." We are joined by one of SA's most loved TV News Presenters: Anchor, Journalist and MC, Derek Watts, best know for his popular presentation of South African journalism over the past three decades on M-Nets Carte Blanche.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: TSONGA HISTORY DISCOURSE [Part 2]

10 December 2020 11:18 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we continue the Pat 2 discussion on the Tsonga History Discourse in relation to the Mfecane/Difaqane with Spokesperson of Huvo Ya Vatsonga, Trust Mavasa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time with Aubrey: Alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC)

10 December 2020 10:18 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist commended by Free Press Unlimited for “his tenacity in reporting from areas where government accountability is lacking”, after his investigation in November, uncovering and writing about the deep-rooted alleged corruption and abuse of funds at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: "The trauma of sexual Dysfunction "

10 December 2020 9:25 PM

On this evening session of 'In Conversations with Dr Eve', we look at the issue of trauma of sexual dysfunction, what is it and what causes it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

READ: President Ramaphosa's full speech on festive season COVID-19 restrictions

14 December 2020 9:22 PM

SA's Abdool Karim wins top award for 'standing up for science' during COVID-19

14 December 2020 9:09 PM

LIVE BLOG: Some beaches to be closed on various festive season dates

14 December 2020 7:00 PM

