In Conversation with Dr Eve: "The trauma of sexual Dysfunction "

To wrap up our last Man Torque show for the year, we focus on how men can learn the languages of love to build strong relationships with self and others. We're joined once again by Patrick Neo Mabiletsa, author of 'Chronicles of a Fatherless Son' who has now published another book, 'The Languages of Love', and David Collins, internationally accredited Master Coach, Member of the International Coaching Federation, National Director of the Mankind Project in South Africa and owner of the Foundation Clinic: modality of choice being Recovery Coaching as founder of Ubuntu Academy of Coaching G Training (known as U-ACT).

