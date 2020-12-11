Profile Interview with Derek Watts

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Afriforum also goes to courts over govt’s decision to close beaches in Garden Route, EC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Eloff - Attorney at Hurter Spies
Guests
Daniel Eloff - Attorney at Hurter Spies
Today at 12:10
EWN: Sisulu vows to find permanent housing solution for Masiphumelele residents
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Is Pathcare not doing COVID tests for travelers anymore?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Trudie Broekman, consumer law expert
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Trudie Broekman, consumer law expert
Today at 12:23
SACAA talks on COVID-19 measures applicable to passengers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Pindiwe Gwebu - Spokesperson at Civil Aviation Authority
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Pindiwe Gwebu - Spokesperson at Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 12:27
Delays in business interruption claim payouts - Fedhasa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 12:37
The Little Optimist Trust Xmas toy drive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Bertish
Guests
Greg Bertish
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Guests
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Batsa vindicated by unconstitutional ban on tobacco during lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
Profile Interview: Jomo Sono
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jomo Sono - Owner at Jomo Cosmos
Guests
Jomo Sono - Owner at Jomo Cosmos
Today at 13:35
Profile interview continues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:05
Safety tips for using an ATM this festive season
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lee-Anne van Zyl - CEO of FNB Points of Presence
Guests
Lee-Anne van Zyl - CEO of FNB Points of Presence
Today at 14:35
Last minute Christmas gifts and food
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anna Trapido - Food Critic at ...
Guests
Anna Trapido - Food Critic at ...
