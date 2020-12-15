Man Torque: Focus on how, why, and where men can learn the languages of love to build strong relationships with self and others.

To wrap up our last Man Torque show for the year, we focus on how men can learn the languages of love to build strong relationships with self and others. We're joined once again by Patrick Neo Mabiletsa, author of 'Chronicles of a Fatherless Son' who has now published another book, 'The Languages of Love', and David Collins, internationally accredited Master Coach, Member of the International Coaching Federation, National Director of the Mankind Project in South Africa and owner of the Foundation Clinic: modality of choice being Recovery Coaching as founder of Ubuntu Academy of Coaching G Training (known as U-ACT).
On South Africans Doing Great Things we talk to former Lions Sevens rugby player and kickboxing prize-winner Darren Thomas and his wife Lauren Thomas, on how he managed to survive a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed.
For our profile Interview this evening we speak to an Inspirational Speaker, Professional Counsellor, Radio personality and social activist as an HIV Survivor', Dr. Criselda Kananda.
In Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of Prophets, poets and philosophers of the Pan-African pantheon with African Analyst, Koffi Kouakou.
A fire has broken out in Masiphumelele near Ocean View has left 5000 people homeless.
The fire is massive, and the flames are growing stronger due to raging winds. Living Hope's Founder spoke to Aubrey and said they have been asked to assist in feeding 5000 people with food and necessities.
Chris Kemp | Clinical Psychologist
On Change your Mindset we joined by Staley Beckett, Author and consultant at changecreator, talking about The Placebo effect. Are you going to think yourself sick or healthy this festive season?"
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to the states as we're joined once again by Jeff Belanger, award-winning, Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series on PBS and Amazon Prime, and author of over a dozen books - tonight bringing in the festive season early with some Creepy Christmas fun stories and holiday traditions as based on northern hemisphere European traditions and monsters.
On Financial Matters, Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner® from Core Wealth in Cape Town and Deputy Chair of the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa, talks to us about what you should know about money by your 40’s”.
Guest: Tom Gibbons | Director at TEFL Academy
Guest: Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist at News24