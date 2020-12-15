Digital holiday jobs on the rise

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance cl... 19 December 2020 11:33 AM
'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace commenced flights to South Africa in hopes of strengthing the economy between the countries. 19 December 2020 9:45 AM
Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson The perjury charges follow a High Court ruling on Mkhwebane's Bankorp report which found that she had been dishonest in her conduc... 18 December 2020 3:55 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Digital holiday jobs on the rise

Digital holiday jobs on the rise

15 December 2020 11:16 PM

Guest: Tom Gibbons | Director at TEFL Academy

website:www.theteflacademy.com/  

email:hello@theteflacademy.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Darren Thomas

18 December 2020 11:37 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we talk to former Lions Sevens rugby player and kickboxing prize-winner Darren Thomas and his wife Lauren Thomas, on how he managed to survive a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr. Criselda Kananda

18 December 2020 11:23 PM

For our profile Interview this evening we speak to an Inspirational Speaker, Professional Counsellor, Radio personality and social activist as an HIV Survivor’, Dr. Criselda Kananda.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: The Pan-African pantheon

17 December 2020 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of Prophets, poets and philosophers of the Pan-African pantheon with African Analyst, Koffi Kouakou.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Assistance needed to feed 5000 people

17 December 2020 10:48 PM

A fire has broken out in Masiphumelele near Ocean View has left 5000 people homeless.

The fire is massive, and the flames are growing stronger due to raging winds. Living Hope's Founder spoke to Aubrey and said they have been asked to assist in feeding 5000 people with food and necessities. 

Banking details for Living Hope are:
FNB (Living Hope Disaster Appeal Account)
Acc: 626 724 192 67

website:www.livinghope.co.za/donate/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: How to deal with holidays blues

17 December 2020 9:25 PM

Chris Kemp | Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "The Placebo Effect"

16 December 2020 11:17 PM

On Change your Mindset we joined by Staley Beckett, Author and consultant at changecreator, talking about The Placebo effect. Are you going to think yourself sick or healthy this festive season?"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Creepy Christmas fun stories and holiday traditions as based on northern hemisphere European traditions and monsters

16 December 2020 10:20 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to the states as we're joined once again by Jeff Belanger, award-winning, Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series on PBS and Amazon Prime, and author of over a dozen books - tonight bringing in the festive season early with some Creepy Christmas fun stories and holiday traditions as based on northern hemisphere European traditions and monsters.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matter: What you should know about money by your 40’s

16 December 2020 9:18 PM

On Financial Matters, Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner® from Core Wealth in Cape Town and Deputy Chair of the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa, talks to us about what you should know about money by your 40’s”.

website:www.corewealth.co.za/ 

email:info@corewealth.co.za 

Tel: +27 21 975 9032

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt warns courts not to treat Mkhwebane as 'fair game' for personal costs orders

15 December 2020 10:45 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele

Local

Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail

Local

Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson

Local

EWN Highlights

US planning to close last consulates in Russia: report

19 December 2020 10:57 AM

France charges Epstein ex-associate over sex crime claims

19 December 2020 10:53 AM

NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire

19 December 2020 9:24 AM

