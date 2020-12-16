Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Creepy Christmas fun stories and holiday traditions as based on northern hemisphere European traditions and monsters

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to the states as we're joined once again by Jeff Belanger, award-winning, Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series on PBS and Amazon Prime, and author of over a dozen books - tonight bringing in the festive season early with some Creepy Christmas fun stories and holiday traditions as based on northern hemisphere European traditions and monsters.