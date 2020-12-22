How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 09:50
Road safety management must live beyond December campaigns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Sipho Njengazi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
SCREEN TIME, YOUR KIDS AND THE HOLIDAYS – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The hot stuff 2020 – 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
From toilet cleaner to CEO of Avari Cars – kicking off his business in the year of the pandemic 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Covid Heroes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:40
Wuhan reflection: 9pm curfew
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases The ministry reported that 465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report. 31 December 2020 6:40 AM
New Year's Eve celebrations: We're going to have zero-tolerance approach - JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minaar says there is going to have a joint operation consisting of the SAPS, JMPD and Gauteng traffic police. 30 December 2020 5:54 PM
702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario Thanks to Ntoba from Impala Health, Mario managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before load shedding started. 30 December 2020 4:28 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

22 December 2020 10:24 PM

Jason Bernic | Life coach


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

22 December 2020 11:18 PM

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the  Western Cape  

Festive season Crime

22 December 2020 10:21 PM

Yusuf Abramjee | Founder at Tax Justice South Africa

How you can assist thousands of Masiphumelele residents who were left homeless after massive fire swept through a part of an informal settlement last week Thursday.

21 December 2020 10:30 PM

Pastor John Thomas

The importance of adhering to COVID restrictions during the festive season

21 December 2020 10:26 PM

Dr Harry Moultrie | Senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ Centre for TB

The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department initiating a forensic investigation into allegations of corruption reportedly taking place at licensing renewal centers

21 December 2020 9:23 PM

Theo Nkonki,  spokesperson of the department of Transport in Gauteng 

South Africans Doing Great Things - Darren Thomas

18 December 2020 11:37 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we talk to former Lions Sevens rugby player and kickboxing prize-winner Darren Thomas and his wife Lauren Thomas, on how he managed to survive a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed.

Profile Interview with Dr. Criselda Kananda

18 December 2020 11:23 PM

For our profile Interview this evening we speak to an Inspirational Speaker, Professional Counsellor, Radio personality and social activist as an HIV Survivor’, Dr. Criselda Kananda.

Africa At A Glance: The Pan-African pantheon

17 December 2020 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of Prophets, poets and philosophers of the Pan-African pantheon with African Analyst, Koffi Kouakou.

Assistance needed to feed 5000 people

17 December 2020 10:48 PM

A fire has broken out in Masiphumelele near Ocean View has left 5000 people homeless.

The fire is massive, and the flames are growing stronger due to raging winds. Living Hope's Founder spoke to Aubrey and said they have been asked to assist in feeding 5000 people with food and necessities. 

Banking details for Living Hope are:
FNB (Living Hope Disaster Appeal Account)
Acc: 626 724 192 67

website:www.livinghope.co.za/donate/ 

