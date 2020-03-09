The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home (Ep5)

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 second wave trends in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
ICASA challenging MTN suit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASA
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 16:40
UK Variant found in SA and update on Vaccine effectiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research Institute
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #CoronaLives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute
Today at 16:55
Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
Today at 17:20
Jeff Together 25 hour challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 17:46
Toyota invests R3bn for manufactiuring of new SUV
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Kirby - President and CEO at Toyota South Africa
Today at 17:46
Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 18:09
The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith Stevens
