Taking Africa into the 4th Industrial Revolution

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede reports from Ghana about how that country's informal economy contributes to 80% of the economy.
Craig Polkinghorne talks to Arabile Gumede about the immense opportunity presented by China's International import Expo for local agricultural producers.
Arabile Gumede sits down with Dr Leila Fourie, Group Chief Executive Officer of JSE.
Arabile Gumede sits down with Victor Williams, Head: Standard Bank CIB for Africa Regions.
Arabile Gumeded tells Joanne Joseph how the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) may have a positive effect in Ghana.
Birthday boy Arabile Gumede shares with Bongani Bingwa an update on the strength of the informal economy in Ghana, how big it is and it's contribution to Ghana's growth. Contributing to 80% of the national economy, it could be that avenue for continental trade to grow!
Standard Bank's Victor Williams (Head of Corporate and Investment Banking) reflects on WEF Africa 2019 and what lies ahead.
Xenophobic attacks and protests against gender-based violence took the shine off President Ramaphosa's chance to showcase South Africa.
Ensuring the full development and productive deployment of half the world's population will radically transform African economies.
Poor infrastructure and a lack of finance are harming trade in Africa, says Standard Bank South Africa CE Lungisa Fuzile.