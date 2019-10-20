Use of new technology in teaching and learning

Episode 4 in A World of Answers focuses on the use of tech in teaching and learning and cloud computing in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals with Professor Willem Fourie, Associate Professor at @UPTuks Albert Luthuli Centre for Responsible Leadership and coordinator of the South African SDG Hub.
702 presenter Aubrey Masango talks to University of Pretoria panellists Professor James Ogude, Director and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship, Professor Stephanie Burton, Vice-Principal: Research and Postgraduate Education at the institution and, Former Future Africa Project Leader & Director of FABI, Professor Bernard Slippers about the university as a Future of Africa Campus in the series A World of Answers.
Aubrey Masango chats to entomology and zoology professor, Robin Crewe, and the director of mammal research, Prof André Ganswindt, both at the University of Pretoria, about the importance of animal conservation and the role of biodiversity.
Pretoria University physiology professor, Annie Joubert talks to Aubrey Masango about medicine and the 4th Industrial Revolution in A World of Answers.
In the second episode of the University of Pretoria podcast series A World of Answers, Aubrey Masango chats to head of English language and Literature Professor Molly Brown and international award-winning playwright Mike van Graan and artist in residence at the University of Pretoria.
They delve into what it means to be an artist and how art help us understand ourselves as a nation better, especially in a society that is in transition.
A World of Answers, a podcast series from the University of Pretoria focuses on the challenges we face in South Africa and solutions to bring about positive changes.
In this first episode, Dr Sithembile Mbete is a lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria and chats to Aubrey Masango about the importance of transformation.