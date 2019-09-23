Arts and Literature, the key to learning

In the second episode of the University of Pretoria podcast series A World of Answers, Aubrey Masango chats to head of English language and Literature Professor Molly Brown and international award-winning playwright Mike van Graan and artist in residence at the University of Pretoria.



They delve into what it means to be an artist and how art help us understand ourselves as a nation better, especially in a society that is in transition.