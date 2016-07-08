Juno landing on Jupiter

The Clement Manyathela Show
702 FYI
Today at 11:05
Relationships- Making arguments work for your relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Ziman Jacobs, relationships coach
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
125
Today at 11:32
Hospital from Home.
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
125
Today at 12:05
The SIU announces the outcomes of PPE tender fraud probe. - Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:10
Load-shedding returns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
125
Today at 12:10
The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Member of Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, James Selfe- Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
Do we need laws to impeach a former president?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:15
A tea party like no other: Malema & Masina set to meet with Zuma today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
125
Today at 12:23
SIU to provide update on probe into PPE scandal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
125
Today at 12:27
Ahmad Kathrada foundation responds to letter to thank India
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neeshan Balton
Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
125
Today at 12:27
SA's true death toll from Covid-19 could be among highest in the world per capita, research shows
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
125
Today at 12:37
Prasa gunning for axed executives in massive clean up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zukiswa Zukie Vuka
Zukie Vuka
125
Today at 12:37
The amazing state of (some) South African dam levels. - Post Tropical Cyclone Eloise.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
125
Today at 12:40
Western Cape's shrinking number of Afrikaans classes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Pluddemann - Senior lecturer in department of language education at University of the Western Cape
125
Today at 12:41
Eskom has released an announcement that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from today 5 February until Sunday, 7 February.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on screening and treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Liana Roodt - Founder at Project Flamingo
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
