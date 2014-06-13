Why do we yawn?

Are mouth bugs nastier than bowel bugs? How would wiping out mosquitoes affect the food-web? What is an itch? Are anaesthetics a risk factor for blood clots? What are trans-fats and invert sugars? Can parasites manipulate our behaviour? Are there any b...
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST