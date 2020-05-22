The Naked Scientist

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Michel Aronoff - MD at Baby City

ZOOM: Shapeshifter - The family business behind Baby City

The Aubrey Masango Show Guests Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Financial Matters: Practical steps for rebuilding if facing financial difficulties.

Today at 21:05

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Astronomical concepts, describing our galaxy and the Earth’s place in it

The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Stephen James O’Meara - award-winning astronomer and author or coauthor of more than a dozen books, including A Dictionary o

