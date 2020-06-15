The Naked Scientist

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme The home is asking for 10 laptops and 40 tablets to keep its homeschooling programme going. 17 June 2020 5:16 PM
eNkanini residents rebuild shacks destroyed by fire Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the municipality delivered food parcels to the informal settlement on Wednesday. 17 June 2020 4:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases. 17 June 2020 12:41 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
Podcasts

Azania Mosaka Hosts The Naked Scientist
The Naked Scientist

The Naked Scientist

15 June 2020 3:14 PM

Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge


More episodes from Azania Mosaka Hosts The Naked Scientist

The Naked Scientist - Face shields VS face masks

8 June 2020 3:49 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a question about face masks VS face shields. Which is the most effective when it comes to protecting yourself against the Corona Virus.

Why are humans the only mammals that cry tears ?

1 June 2020 3:18 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a questions asking why we as humans cry tears, and other mammals don't ?

The Naked Scientist

25 May 2020 4:18 PM

Azania speaks to Chris Smith who answers all your science related issues from the body’s efficiency to the sun

 

Travel Feature

22 May 2020 2:09 PM

Azania speaks to Gabbi Brondani, Freelance Travel Writer about the top 10 happiest countries on earth for 2020

 

 

 

Naked Scientist

18 May 2020 3:25 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all listeners science related questions from mosquitoes to milk and gum disease

Naked Scientist

4 May 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

The Naked Scientist

27 April 2020 3:47 PM
The Naked Scientist

6 April 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

The Naked Scientist

30 March 2020 3:03 PM

Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge 

Trending

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

EWN Highlights

Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

