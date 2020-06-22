The Naked Scientist

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
More consumers move to contactless payments Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions. 22 June 2020 5:06 PM
Clients finding no joy in bid to make COVID-19 insurance claims Consumer journalist Georgina Crouth says many insurers claim their policies were never written to cover pandemics. 22 June 2020 4:49 PM
Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence Data privacy activist Murray Hunter says agencies, companies and organisations have a year to comply with the new law. 22 June 2020 2:00 PM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening. 22 June 2020 8:00 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
The Azania Mosaka Show
Azania Mosaka hosts The Naked Scientist
The Naked Scientist

The Naked Scientist

22 June 2020 3:37 PM

Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge


The Naked Scientist

15 June 2020 3:14 PM

Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

The Naked Scientist - Face shields VS face masks

8 June 2020 3:49 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a question about face masks VS face shields. Which is the most effective when it comes to protecting yourself against the Corona Virus.

Why are humans the only mammals that cry tears ?

1 June 2020 3:18 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a questions asking why we as humans cry tears, and other mammals don't ?

The Naked Scientist

25 May 2020 4:18 PM

Azania speaks to Chris Smith who answers all your science related issues from the body’s efficiency to the sun

 

Travel Feature

22 May 2020 2:09 PM

Azania speaks to Gabbi Brondani, Freelance Travel Writer about the top 10 happiest countries on earth for 2020

 

 

 

Naked Scientist

18 May 2020 3:25 PM

The Naked Scientist answers all listeners science related questions from mosquitoes to milk and gum disease

Naked Scientist

4 May 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

The Naked Scientist

27 April 2020 3:47 PM
The Naked Scientist

6 April 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

Local

Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court

Local

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

Business

EWN Highlights

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

Load reduction in Gauteng to resume until illegal connections end - Eskom

22 June 2020 6:59 PM

Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases

22 June 2020 5:24 PM

