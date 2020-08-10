Guest: Chris Smith, Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a question about face masks VS face shields. Which is the most effective when it comes to protecting yourself against the Corona Virus.
The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a questions asking why we as humans cry tears, and other mammals don't ?