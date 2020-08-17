Chris Smith | Chair of Science at University of CambridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Naked Scientist answers all your questions. Today we received a question about face masks VS face shields. Which is the most effective when it comes to protecting yourself against the Corona Virus.