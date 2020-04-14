Osman Osman [Producer]

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Starlink is coming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Corner - Insurance claims in the restaurant industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gloria Serobe heading Solidarity Fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gloria Serobe - CEO at Wipcapital
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters - "Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
[LISTEN] NGOs, churches team up to give hope and shelter to homeless people Various organisations explain the work they have been doing during the lockdown to help homeless people. 29 April 2020 5:26 PM
We would like books to be thought of as essential - PEN South Africa In an open letter with nearly 3,000 signatures, the organisation wants books to be available for online purchase and delivery. 29 April 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown Bookmark this article – we'll carry the live feed of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's address right here. 29 April 2020 4:50 PM
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise. 29 April 2020 12:41 PM
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others? Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes. 29 April 2020 11:06 AM
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus' NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19. 29 April 2020 8:00 AM
What SA's car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA's entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
'It wasn't inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he's filing for business rescue. 29 April 2020 6:28 PM
Sugary Love hopes to get your support and help save it from shutting down 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how. 29 April 2020 5:27 PM
How SA's sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
[WATCH] Contestant gives wrong answer says Zulus honoured Chaka Khan goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Mom creating genius quarantine driveway workout has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Hello, sorry iemand die hond is, Nee man, dog barking at guy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2020 8:41 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
Lesser Known Somebodies
Osman Osman [Producer]

Osman Osman [Producer]

I spoke to my close friend Osman Osman who is an amazing producer of comedy and Bollywood shows. Hear how Osman slept through Dave Chappelle, Russell Brand and Aziz Ansari shows, how he managed to become really close with comedian Riaad Moosa via Facebook - hilarious messages, why I wasn't in the movie 'Material' and why Osman is the true definition of a hustler.



The Tiger King Edition

14 April 2020 9:48 AM

On this weeks episode Simmi speaks to his friends about the craziest documentary on Netflix: Tiger King! Listen to find out if Carol Baskin killed her husband and listen out to the sweet sultry tunes of Joe Exotic

The Lockdown (Part 1)

30 March 2020 9:23 AM

On this episode, Simmi speaks to fans and friends of the show about their lockdown preparations and what they aim to achieve in the 21 days. hear stories about adopting a cat and naming it Corona, a newborn baby's pooh and the #LKSLockdownChallenge...where you do ONE push up a day for 21 days.

Joey Rasdien [Comedian]

6 March 2020 2:40 PM

I spoke to comedian, actor and close friend Joey Rasdien on the latest episode of Lesser Known Somebodies. Joey is always philosophical and you can hear how his mind works in this episode. Listen to our love of cricket, his erudite concepts and we take a call from Namibian comedian Waylene Beukes about her love life.

Simon Orgill [Sketch Comedian]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Simon Orgill is more than just a funny person. Not your typical comedian either, his sketch videos reach massive social media audiences and are regularly shared in Whatsapp conversations. Listen to his creative mind in this hilarious conversation.

Binwe Adebayo [Baby Mogul]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Binwe Adebayo is the MD of a new talent/creative management and consultancy agency called Baby Mogul. But she is more than that. she is a qualified journalist, published writer, digital innovator and a great African mind. Enjoy someone who will do big things and is the definition of a Lesser Known Somebody.

Iman Rappetti [Journalist & Author]

28 January 2020 1:17 PM

Simmi Areff sits down with a gargantuan personality in the broadcasting industry: Iman Rappetti. If you don't know Iman where have you been? She has been the host of numerous radio and television shows and she is infamous for asking tough questions to politicians…Just ask Jacob Zuma. Hear her discuss her life, her philosophies and love stories on this addictive podcast.

Chris Forrest [Comedian]

20 January 2020 12:34 PM

Simmi Areff sits down with stalwart of the South African comedy industry: Chris Forrest. Chris has done comedy since it started in the country and shares stories of how to get into comedy, how the landscape of the industry has changed and his love for his favorite football team Liverpool.

Zeno Peterson [DOP and Instagrammer]

19 December 2019 2:26 PM

I spoke to Zeno Petersen who is an award-winning cinematographer but more importantly this podcast contains probably the greatest romantic love story of all time and that is the main reason you should give this episode a listen. There are other cool stories about going bald and being accused of murder in Canada...but the love story is the one!

Tha Cutt [DJ]

19 December 2019 2:26 PM

I sit down with Tha Cutt, who is probably one of the most chilled out and modest people in the entertainment industry. Cutt has travelled the world performing and scratching on the ones and twos. Hear some of his stories and his struggle with a muscular disease and more importantly hear his amazing skills at the end of the podcast!

[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

'It wasn't inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'

Business

702's website has a new look

Criminal sanctions not attached to new rules, putting workers at risk: Amcu
29 April 2020 6:57 PM

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

Matus fined R11m for inflating price of face masks
29 April 2020 6:52 PM

29 April 2020 6:52 PM

12 Groote Schuur Hospital lab staff test positive for coronavirus
29 April 2020 6:16 PM

29 April 2020 6:16 PM

