Tyson Ngubeni [Comedian & Viral Sensation]

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
View all Local
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lesser Known Somebodies
arrow_forward
Tyson Ngubeni [Comedian & Viral Sensation]

Tyson Ngubeni [Comedian & Viral Sensation]

Today's guest is Tyson Ngubeni. Tyson is a qualified actor and an outstanding comedian. If you don't know him then where have you been? He is a viral sensation with his character Bob O'Connor who is an America news journalist. We speak about his career, Takalani Sesame, Kideo and he has some intelligent questions about the comedy industry



More episodes from Lesser Known Somebodies

Osman Osman [Producer]

22 April 2020 11:13 AM

I spoke to my close friend Osman Osman who is an amazing producer of comedy and Bollywood shows. Hear how Osman slept through Dave Chappelle, Russell Brand and Aziz Ansari shows, how he managed to become really close with comedian Riaad Moosa via Facebook - hilarious messages, why I wasn't in the movie 'Material' and why Osman is the true definition of a hustler.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Tiger King Edition

14 April 2020 9:48 AM

On this weeks episode Simmi speaks to his friends about the craziest documentary on Netflix: Tiger King! Listen to find out if Carol Baskin killed her husband and listen out to the sweet sultry tunes of Joe Exotic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Lockdown (Part 1)

30 March 2020 9:23 AM

On this episode, Simmi speaks to fans and friends of the show about their lockdown preparations and what they aim to achieve in the 21 days. hear stories about adopting a cat and naming it Corona, a newborn baby's pooh and the #LKSLockdownChallenge...where you do ONE push up a day for 21 days.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joey Rasdien [Comedian]

6 March 2020 2:40 PM

I spoke to comedian, actor and close friend Joey Rasdien on the latest episode of Lesser Known Somebodies. Joey is always philosophical and you can hear how his mind works in this episode. Listen to our love of cricket, his erudite concepts and we take a call from Namibian comedian Waylene Beukes about her love life.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Simon Orgill [Sketch Comedian]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Simon Orgill is more than just a funny person. Not your typical comedian either, his sketch videos reach massive social media audiences and are regularly shared in Whatsapp conversations. Listen to his creative mind in this hilarious conversation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binwe Adebayo [Baby Mogul]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Binwe Adebayo is the MD of a new talent/creative management and consultancy agency called Baby Mogul. But she is more than that. she is a qualified journalist, published writer, digital innovator and a great African mind. Enjoy someone who will do big things and is the definition of a Lesser Known Somebody.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Iman Rappetti [Journalist & Author]

28 January 2020 1:17 PM

Simmi Areff sits down with a gargantuan personality in the broadcasting industry: Iman Rappetti. If you don’t know Iman where have you been? She has been the host of numerous radio and television shows and she is infamous for asking tough questions to politicians…Just ask Jacob Zuma. Hear her discuss her life, her philosophies and love stories on this addictive podcast.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chris Forrest [Comedian]

20 January 2020 12:34 PM

Simmi Areff sits down with stalwart of the South African comedy industry: Chris Forrest. Chris has done comedy since it started in the country and shares stories of how to get into comedy, how the landscape of the industry has changed and his love for his favorite football team Liverpool.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zeno Peterson [DOP and Instagrammer]

19 December 2019 2:26 PM

I spoke to Zeno Petersen who is an award-winning cinematographer but more importantly this podcast contains probably the greatest romantic love story of all time and that is the main reason you should give this episode a listen. There are other cool stories about going bald and being accused of murder in Canada...but the love story is the one!

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

EWN Highlights

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

No blues today: Throats are open and so are liquor outlets

1 June 2020 9:59 AM

Bishop Lavis parents protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 9:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA