Rutendo Nyamuda [An Excellent Podcaster]

Late Night Talk
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out. 10 June 2020 6:28 PM
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims. 10 June 2020 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension. 10 June 2020 5:07 PM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful. 10 June 2020 10:19 AM
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3 Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3. 10 June 2020 9:00 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law. 10 June 2020 6:53 PM
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Podcasts

Lesser Known Somebodies
Rutendo Nyamuda [An Excellent Podcaster]

Rutendo Nyamuda [An Excellent Podcaster]

10 June 2020 12:16 PM

I am going to be honest with you, I got interviewed by Rutendo for her podcast series 'The Podcast Sessions' and the interview was so great I wanted all the listeners of this podcast to hear it. She has gratefully allowed me to share this audio with you! If you are interested in podcasts and want to know more of the ins and outs of it. LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE


More episodes from Lesser Known Somebodies

Tyson Ngubeni [Comedian & Viral Sensation]

1 June 2020 9:33 AM

Today's guest is Tyson Ngubeni. Tyson is a qualified actor and an outstanding comedian. If you don't know him then where have you been? He is a viral sensation with his character Bob O'Connor who is an America news journalist. We speak about his career, Takalani Sesame, Kideo and he has some intelligent questions about the comedy industry

Osman Osman [Producer]

22 April 2020 11:13 AM

I spoke to my close friend Osman Osman who is an amazing producer of comedy and Bollywood shows. Hear how Osman slept through Dave Chappelle, Russell Brand and Aziz Ansari shows, how he managed to become really close with comedian Riaad Moosa via Facebook - hilarious messages, why I wasn't in the movie 'Material' and why Osman is the true definition of a hustler.

The Tiger King Edition

14 April 2020 9:48 AM

On this weeks episode Simmi speaks to his friends about the craziest documentary on Netflix: Tiger King! Listen to find out if Carol Baskin killed her husband and listen out to the sweet sultry tunes of Joe Exotic

The Lockdown (Part 1)

30 March 2020 9:23 AM

On this episode, Simmi speaks to fans and friends of the show about their lockdown preparations and what they aim to achieve in the 21 days. hear stories about adopting a cat and naming it Corona, a newborn baby's pooh and the #LKSLockdownChallenge...where you do ONE push up a day for 21 days.

Joey Rasdien [Comedian]

6 March 2020 2:40 PM

I spoke to comedian, actor and close friend Joey Rasdien on the latest episode of Lesser Known Somebodies. Joey is always philosophical and you can hear how his mind works in this episode. Listen to our love of cricket, his erudite concepts and we take a call from Namibian comedian Waylene Beukes about her love life.

Simon Orgill [Sketch Comedian]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Simon Orgill is more than just a funny person. Not your typical comedian either, his sketch videos reach massive social media audiences and are regularly shared in Whatsapp conversations. Listen to his creative mind in this hilarious conversation.

Binwe Adebayo [Baby Mogul]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Binwe Adebayo is the MD of a new talent/creative management and consultancy agency called Baby Mogul. But she is more than that. she is a qualified journalist, published writer, digital innovator and a great African mind. Enjoy someone who will do big things and is the definition of a Lesser Known Somebody.

Iman Rappetti [Journalist & Author]

28 January 2020 1:17 PM

Simmi Areff sits down with a gargantuan personality in the broadcasting industry: Iman Rappetti. If you don’t know Iman where have you been? She has been the host of numerous radio and television shows and she is infamous for asking tough questions to politicians…Just ask Jacob Zuma. Hear her discuss her life, her philosophies and love stories on this addictive podcast.

Chris Forrest [Comedian]

20 January 2020 12:34 PM

Simmi Areff sits down with stalwart of the South African comedy industry: Chris Forrest. Chris has done comedy since it started in the country and shares stories of how to get into comedy, how the landscape of the industry has changed and his love for his favorite football team Liverpool.

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

World Africa

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

Local

Ipid concludes inquiry report into Collins Khosa's death

Local

EWN Highlights

Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

10 June 2020 8:35 PM

Culpable homicide case opened following fatal Jozini crash

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

NHLS to prioritise WC for COVID-19 testing due to shortage in test kits

10 June 2020 7:08 PM

