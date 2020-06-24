Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair? Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out. 26 June 2020 6:00 PM
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend. 26 June 2020 5:35 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
Podcasts

Lesser Known Somebodies
Stuart Goldsmith [Comedian and World Famous Podcaster]

Stuart Goldsmith [Comedian and World Famous Podcaster]

24 June 2020 12:50 PM

The podcast has gone full circle! The person that has inspired my podcast with his podcast is our featured guest. Stuart is not only a well-established comedian but his own podcast 'The Comedian's Comedian' has had millions upon millions of downloads.

Listen to an 11-minute intro of me hyping him. This pod also features Bob Perfect as well and thanks to Yaaseen Barnes for the mic chord.


P.S. You will hear a lot of big words but 'Ouroboros' is my fav.


Rutendo Nyamuda [An Excellent Podcaster]

10 June 2020 12:16 PM

I am going to be honest with you, I got interviewed by Rutendo for her podcast series 'The Podcast Sessions' and the interview was so great I wanted all the listeners of this podcast to hear it. She has gratefully allowed me to share this audio with you! If you are interested in podcasts and want to know more of the ins and outs of it. LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Tyson Ngubeni [Comedian & Viral Sensation]

1 June 2020 9:33 AM

Today's guest is Tyson Ngubeni. Tyson is a qualified actor and an outstanding comedian. If you don't know him then where have you been? He is a viral sensation with his character Bob O'Connor who is an America news journalist. We speak about his career, Takalani Sesame, Kideo and he has some intelligent questions about the comedy industry

Osman Osman [Producer]

22 April 2020 11:13 AM

I spoke to my close friend Osman Osman who is an amazing producer of comedy and Bollywood shows. Hear how Osman slept through Dave Chappelle, Russell Brand and Aziz Ansari shows, how he managed to become really close with comedian Riaad Moosa via Facebook - hilarious messages, why I wasn't in the movie 'Material' and why Osman is the true definition of a hustler.

The Tiger King Edition

14 April 2020 9:48 AM

On this weeks episode Simmi speaks to his friends about the craziest documentary on Netflix: Tiger King! Listen to find out if Carol Baskin killed her husband and listen out to the sweet sultry tunes of Joe Exotic

The Lockdown (Part 1)

30 March 2020 9:23 AM

On this episode, Simmi speaks to fans and friends of the show about their lockdown preparations and what they aim to achieve in the 21 days. hear stories about adopting a cat and naming it Corona, a newborn baby's pooh and the #LKSLockdownChallenge...where you do ONE push up a day for 21 days.

Joey Rasdien [Comedian]

6 March 2020 2:40 PM

I spoke to comedian, actor and close friend Joey Rasdien on the latest episode of Lesser Known Somebodies. Joey is always philosophical and you can hear how his mind works in this episode. Listen to our love of cricket, his erudite concepts and we take a call from Namibian comedian Waylene Beukes about her love life.

Simon Orgill [Sketch Comedian]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Simon Orgill is more than just a funny person. Not your typical comedian either, his sketch videos reach massive social media audiences and are regularly shared in Whatsapp conversations. Listen to his creative mind in this hilarious conversation.

Binwe Adebayo [Baby Mogul]

18 February 2020 3:05 PM

Binwe Adebayo is the MD of a new talent/creative management and consultancy agency called Baby Mogul. But she is more than that. she is a qualified journalist, published writer, digital innovator and a great African mind. Enjoy someone who will do big things and is the definition of a Lesser Known Somebody.

Iman Rappetti [Journalist & Author]

28 January 2020 1:17 PM

Simmi Areff sits down with a gargantuan personality in the broadcasting industry: Iman Rappetti. If you don’t know Iman where have you been? She has been the host of numerous radio and television shows and she is infamous for asking tough questions to politicians…Just ask Jacob Zuma. Hear her discuss her life, her philosophies and love stories on this addictive podcast.

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

