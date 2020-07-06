Conrad Koch returns [Comedian/Anthropologist]

The podcast has gone full circle! The person that has inspired my podcast with his podcast is our featured guest. Stuart is not only a well-established comedian but his own podcast 'The Comedian's Comedian' has had millions upon millions of downloads.
Listen to an 11-minute intro of me hyping him. This pod also features Bob Perfect as well and thanks to Yaaseen Barnes for the mic chord.
P.S. You will hear a lot of big words but 'Ouroboros' is my fav.
I am going to be honest with you, I got interviewed by Rutendo for her podcast series 'The Podcast Sessions' and the interview was so great I wanted all the listeners of this podcast to hear it. She has gratefully allowed me to share this audio with you! If you are interested in podcasts and want to know more of the ins and outs of it. LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE
Today's guest is Tyson Ngubeni. Tyson is a qualified actor and an outstanding comedian. If you don't know him then where have you been? He is a viral sensation with his character Bob O'Connor who is an America news journalist. We speak about his career, Takalani Sesame, Kideo and he has some intelligent questions about the comedy industry
I spoke to my close friend Osman Osman who is an amazing producer of comedy and Bollywood shows. Hear how Osman slept through Dave Chappelle, Russell Brand and Aziz Ansari shows, how he managed to become really close with comedian Riaad Moosa via Facebook - hilarious messages, why I wasn't in the movie 'Material' and why Osman is the true definition of a hustler.
On this weeks episode Simmi speaks to his friends about the craziest documentary on Netflix: Tiger King! Listen to find out if Carol Baskin killed her husband and listen out to the sweet sultry tunes of Joe Exotic
On this episode, Simmi speaks to fans and friends of the show about their lockdown preparations and what they aim to achieve in the 21 days. hear stories about adopting a cat and naming it Corona, a newborn baby's pooh and the #LKSLockdownChallenge...where you do ONE push up a day for 21 days.
I spoke to comedian, actor and close friend Joey Rasdien on the latest episode of Lesser Known Somebodies. Joey is always philosophical and you can hear how his mind works in this episode. Listen to our love of cricket, his erudite concepts and we take a call from Namibian comedian Waylene Beukes about her love life.
Simon Orgill is more than just a funny person. Not your typical comedian either, his sketch videos reach massive social media audiences and are regularly shared in Whatsapp conversations. Listen to his creative mind in this hilarious conversation.
Binwe Adebayo is the MD of a new talent/creative management and consultancy agency called Baby Mogul. But she is more than that. she is a qualified journalist, published writer, digital innovator and a great African mind. Enjoy someone who will do big things and is the definition of a Lesser Known Somebody.