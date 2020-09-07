Matthew Mole [Musician/Nice Humble Guy]

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
The history of corruption in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson  and Josh Suskewicz  
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays : Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thandi Ntuli - Jazz musician at ...
Latest Local
It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya Democratic Alliance head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says it's difficult to build wealth when you don’t have income. 7 September 2020 5:30 PM
SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement Commissioner Andre Gaum says they want to understand the measures taken by Clicks to guard against such acts in the future. 7 September 2020 5:02 PM
Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report Tshediso Matona says he discovered for the first time the resolution of the board that ended with him being suspended. 7 September 2020 4:56 PM
De Lille in letter instructed officials to push Beitbridge fence tender - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the report also found that a contractor was predetermined therefore the process was irregular. 7 September 2020 7:36 AM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies. 4 September 2020 2:13 PM
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers. 4 September 2020 11:19 AM
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2 The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning. 7 September 2020 4:15 PM
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your c... 7 September 2020 1:38 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as... 6 September 2020 2:17 PM
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas... 4 September 2020 3:38 PM
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 5 September 2020 3:32 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
[VIDEO] Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:28 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 563,891 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 638,517. There were 1,633 new infections. There were 16,367 new tests conduct... 6 September 2020 9:45 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Lesser Known Somebodies
Matthew Mole [Musician/Nice Humble Guy]

Matthew Mole [Musician/Nice Humble Guy]

7 September 2020 2:19 PM

I spoke to the nicest guy I have ever met and world-class musician Matthew Mole. Hear us explore his worst songs he has ever written, how he fawns over the singing of cricketer AB de Villiers and how he is just a genuine human with so much respect for his craft and the people around him.


Tats Nkonzo [Comedian]

27 July 2020 5:43 PM

You know when you have been out of touch with a friend and then you connect again? Well this podcast is that. I hadn't spoken to Tats in years and on this podcast we shared his insightfulness, his silliness, stories of comedic journeys, how the Corona Virus is changing how we think and his great ability to be competitive especially at squash.

Robby Collins Returns [Comedian]

20 July 2020 12:55 PM

Simmi chats to Robby Collins about the ramifications of 'Cancel Culture' or if it, as a concept, should exist. We also speak about comedy, the lockdown and he plays his trumpet to the best of his ability. This is a really insightful and wholesome podcast.

Conrad Koch returns [Comedian/Anthropologist]

6 July 2020 12:52 PM

Conrad joins me as a guest again but this time we talk about unlearning racist humour, Why Leon Schuster is problematic along with the people using black accents on Tik Tok and his clever show about How To End Racism.

Stuart Goldsmith [Comedian and World Famous Podcaster]

24 June 2020 12:50 PM

The podcast has gone full circle! The person that has inspired my podcast with his podcast is our featured guest. Stuart is not only a well-established comedian but his own podcast 'The Comedian's Comedian' has had millions upon millions of downloads.

Listen to an 11-minute intro of me hyping him. This pod also features Bob Perfect as well and thanks to Yaaseen Barnes for the mic chord.


P.S. You will hear a lot of big words but 'Ouroboros' is my fav.

Rutendo Nyamuda [An Excellent Podcaster]

10 June 2020 12:16 PM

I am going to be honest with you, I got interviewed by Rutendo for her podcast series 'The Podcast Sessions' and the interview was so great I wanted all the listeners of this podcast to hear it. She has gratefully allowed me to share this audio with you! If you are interested in podcasts and want to know more of the ins and outs of it. LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Tyson Ngubeni [Comedian & Viral Sensation]

1 June 2020 9:33 AM

Today's guest is Tyson Ngubeni. Tyson is a qualified actor and an outstanding comedian. If you don't know him then where have you been? He is a viral sensation with his character Bob O'Connor who is an America news journalist. We speak about his career, Takalani Sesame, Kideo and he has some intelligent questions about the comedy industry

Osman Osman [Producer]

22 April 2020 11:13 AM

I spoke to my close friend Osman Osman who is an amazing producer of comedy and Bollywood shows. Hear how Osman slept through Dave Chappelle, Russell Brand and Aziz Ansari shows, how he managed to become really close with comedian Riaad Moosa via Facebook - hilarious messages, why I wasn't in the movie 'Material' and why Osman is the true definition of a hustler.

The Tiger King Edition

14 April 2020 9:48 AM

On this weeks episode Simmi speaks to his friends about the craziest documentary on Netflix: Tiger King! Listen to find out if Carol Baskin killed her husband and listen out to the sweet sultry tunes of Joe Exotic

The Lockdown (Part 1)

30 March 2020 9:23 AM

On this episode, Simmi speaks to fans and friends of the show about their lockdown preparations and what they aim to achieve in the 21 days. hear stories about adopting a cat and naming it Corona, a newborn baby's pooh and the #LKSLockdownChallenge...where you do ONE push up a day for 21 days.

