Tha Cutt [DJ]

In this episode I chat to comedian Nimesh Patel all the way in New York. If you don’t know Nimesh, then you should. He has written for Chris Rock at the Oscars, SNL's Weekend Update and the algorithm on YouTube is making his stand up special go a little bit viral. We talk about his recent project - an animated show focusing on Animals and Climate Change, his career, writing and when the universe aligns for you. More importantly, how I need to roll with him so i can get some of the nice things that fall his way! Enjoy this episode.

