Mike Sharman [Social Media and Ad Agency Guru]

702 FYI
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC Integrity committe recommends that Magashule steps aside
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Durban beaches closed tomorrow and on big holidays
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
125
Today at 15:20
Impact of lockdown restrictions on the police during the festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guests
Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
125
Today at 15:40
Literacy project struggles under Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nondumisa Mzamo Literacy Support Coordinator, from the Bookery
Guests
Nondumisa Mzamo Literacy Support Coordinator, from the Bookery
125
Today at 15:50
PP Con Court decision on costs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Guests
Karyn Maughan
125
Today at 16:10
New Covid restrictions inmpact coastal tourist attractions badly
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
125
Today at 16:50
New Coronavirus Strain Found In UK
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey
Guests
Gavin Grey
125
Today at 17:10
ANC Integrity recommendations still have to be approved by the NEC
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
125
Today at 17:20
Beethoven's 250th birthday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kutlwano Masote
Guests
Kutlwano Masote
125
Today at 18:09
ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Guests
Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel
125
Today at 18:13
Local currency in a Goldilocks space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
125
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
125
