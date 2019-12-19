Dillan Oliphant [Comedian]

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
What you need to rewrite your matric exams Dept of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says anyone who wants to rewrite can do so as long as they have registered. 15 December 2020 2:19 PM
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to. 15 December 2020 11:53 AM
Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says South Africans need to check COVID-19 restrictions in countries they plan to visit. 15 December 2020 7:45 AM
ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says this could spell the end of the secretary-general's career. 15 December 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom "We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs," says De Ruyter. 14 December 2020 6:34 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:49 AM
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Lesser Known Somebodies
Dillan Oliphant [Comedian]

Dillan Oliphant [Comedian]

19 December 2019 2:24 PM

I sat down with a really good friend: Dillan Oliphant. Honestly he may come across as a quiet guy but he is such a deep thinker with an erudite mind. Hear us discuss if he regrets a particular joke, DVDs and a night where he thinks I crawled into bed with him


Nimesh Patel [Comedian]

14 December 2020 1:02 PM

In this episode I chat to comedian Nimesh Patel all the way in New York. If you don't know Nimesh, then you should. He has written for Chris Rock at the Oscars, SNL's Weekend Update and the algorithm on YouTube is making his stand up special go a little bit viral. We talk about his recent project - an animated show focusing on Animals and Climate Change, his career, writing and when the universe aligns for you. More importantly, how I need to roll with him so i can get some of the nice things that fall his way! Enjoy this episode.

Matthew Mole [Musician/Nice Humble Guy]

7 September 2020 2:19 PM

I spoke to the nicest guy I have ever met and world-class musician Matthew Mole. Hear us explore his worst songs he has ever written, how he fawns over the singing of cricketer AB de Villiers and how he is just a genuine human with so much respect for his craft and the people around him.

Robby Collins Returns [Comedian]

20 July 2020 12:55 PM

Simmi chats to Robby Collins about the ramifications of 'Cancel Culture' or if it, as a concept, should exist. We also speak about comedy, the lockdown and he plays his trumpet to the best of his ability. This is a really insightful and wholesome podcast.

Conrad Koch returns [Comedian/Anthropologist]

6 July 2020 12:52 PM

Conrad joins me as a guest again but this time we talk about unlearning racist humour, Why Leon Schuster is problematic along with the people using black accents on Tik Tok and his clever show about How To End Racism.

Stuart Goldsmith [Comedian and World Famous Podcaster]

24 June 2020 12:50 PM

The podcast has gone full circle! The person that has inspired my podcast with his podcast is our featured guest. Stuart is not only a well-established comedian but his own podcast 'The Comedian's Comedian' has had millions upon millions of downloads.

Listen to an 11-minute intro of me hyping him. This pod also features Bob Perfect as well and thanks to Yaaseen Barnes for the mic chord.


P.S. You will hear a lot of big words but 'Ouroboros' is my fav.

Rutendo Nyamuda [An Excellent Podcaster]

10 June 2020 12:16 PM

I am going to be honest with you, I got interviewed by Rutendo for her podcast series 'The Podcast Sessions' and the interview was so great I wanted all the listeners of this podcast to hear it. She has gratefully allowed me to share this audio with you! If you are interested in podcasts and want to know more of the ins and outs of it. LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Tyson Ngubeni [Comedian & Viral Sensation]

1 June 2020 9:33 AM

Today's guest is Tyson Ngubeni. Tyson is a qualified actor and an outstanding comedian. If you don't know him then where have you been? He is a viral sensation with his character Bob O'Connor who is an America news journalist. We speak about his career, Takalani Sesame, Kideo and he has some intelligent questions about the comedy industry

Osman Osman [Producer]

22 April 2020 11:13 AM

I spoke to my close friend Osman Osman who is an amazing producer of comedy and Bollywood shows. Hear how Osman slept through Dave Chappelle, Russell Brand and Aziz Ansari shows, how he managed to become really close with comedian Riaad Moosa via Facebook - hilarious messages, why I wasn't in the movie 'Material' and why Osman is the true definition of a hustler.

The Tiger King Edition

14 April 2020 9:48 AM

On this weeks episode Simmi speaks to his friends about the craziest documentary on Netflix: Tiger King! Listen to find out if Carol Baskin killed her husband and listen out to the sweet sultry tunes of Joe Exotic

The Lockdown (Part 1)

30 March 2020 9:23 AM

On this episode, Simmi speaks to fans and friends of the show about their lockdown preparations and what they aim to achieve in the 21 days. hear stories about adopting a cat and naming it Corona, a newborn baby's pooh and the #LKSLockdownChallenge...where you do ONE push up a day for 21 days.

