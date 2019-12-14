The UNRESOLVED story of Vincent Malaza

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
How SARS annual tax collection target been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
Analysis of Sars briefing.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Today at 18:16
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
Comair files for a business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece. 5 May 2020 5:07 PM
Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels? Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Daily Maverick journalist and author Rebecca Davis for more on this. 5 May 2020 4:52 PM
President Ramaphosa commends KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 response plan Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives updates on President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province. 5 May 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
View all Politics
Here is how you can help save Buns Out 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 5 May 2020 5:18 PM
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survi... 5 May 2020 3:21 PM
PSC slams government for SMME payment delays PSC commissioner Moeletis Lebalo says some of the 'culprits' include health, public works and education. 5 May 2020 2:28 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

UnResolved
arrow_forward
The UNRESOLVED story of Vincent Malaza

The UNRESOLVED story of Vincent Malaza

UNRESOLVED investigates the extraordinary story of the apartheid security policeman who switched to the ANC after being horrified at the torture of 1976 activists. Vincent Malaza spent nearly a decade spying on apartheid’s most brutal police unit for the liberation movement from the inside.

UNRESOLVED is written and narrated by journalist Karyn Maughan. 

Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Produced by SMWX.co.za

#Unresolved



More episodes from UnResolved

The UNRESOLVED story of Griffiths Mxenge

14 December 2019 6:00 PM

Unresolved investigates the murders of Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge, two anti-aprtheid legal activists murdered by the apartheid regime. Part 1, investigates the murder of Griffiths Mxenge. PLEASE NOTE - This episode contains descriptions of graphic violence which may be unsuitable for certain listeners.

UNRESOLVED is written and narrated by journalist Karyn Maughan. 

Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Produced by SMWX.co.za

#Unresolved

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UNRESOLVED story of Onkgopotse Tiro

1 October 2019 9:29 AM

Unresolved is an audio miniseries focusing on apartheid-era crimes. 

Episode 1 investigates the mystery of student leader, Onkgopotse Tiro, killed by a parcel bomb by the apartheid regime in 1974.

Written and narrated by Karyn Maughan.

Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Produced by SMWX.co.za

#UnResolved

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

Local Entertainment

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

Opinion

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Updated symptoms of COVID-19

5 May 2020 5:31 PM

De Lille probes 2 officials for 'mishandling' arrival of repatriated SA citizens

5 May 2020 4:55 PM

Zulu apologises for Sassa glitches that left some grant recipients empty-handed

5 May 2020 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA